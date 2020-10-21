India should not be misled by a deceptive fall in covid numbers

Why is this happening? It is a cascading effect of two forces. First, all states have tried to increase testing. Daily targets for testing have been assigned to all levels of the public health system. Second, it is far easier to conduct an antigen test. Antigen test kits give results in a matter of minutes at the site of collection. For a molecular test, though, the collected sample has to be sent under very stringent conditions to the nearest centre with an RT-PCR machine, which can be hours away. And then, given the shortage of RT-PCR capacity in most parts of the country, the results may take anywhere from two to six days. The far-easier antigen test has been embraced to show that testing is rising, ignoring its inherent inaccuracy.