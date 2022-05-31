India should not give up on the potential of GST

Inelastic demand is the dream of every authority that levies indirect taxes. If people do not buy less of something as its price goes up, it makes for easy tax pickings. Essentials tend to display such inflexibility, which explains why fuel is often a prime target for an overload of slap-ons, as in India. This is also why an eminent call for relief cannot be shrugged off as just another ‘spare us’ plea. Our latest nudge on energy taxation is from Bibek Debroy, chair of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, who has called attention to the twin benefits at this juncture of drawing hydrocarbons into our GST framework. Their rescue from a jumble of other levies would not just make up for a glaring sectoral exception that weakened this tax reform at its very onset, it would also reduce retail bills and business input costs, thus easing some of the inflationary pressure of this year’s oil shock. “Therefore, the sooner you bring in petroleum and related products into GST, the better it is," said Debroy in an interview to Mint, “I personally believe everything should be in GST." While crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, etc, easily top our list of overtaxed items, many other revenue spinners were kept out as well. For all the hype around it, we began with a faulty GST regime. Unless we start fixing its problems, it will not be able to meet its reformist potential.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}