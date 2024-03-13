India should prepare itself for a dynamic employment scenario
Summary
- Our policy emphasis must go beyond job creation to encompass job preparedness for a demographic dividend to be realized.
Employment generation has been at the centre of policy discourse in all nations throughout modern history. No country can remain insulated from concerns of falling employment levels and the need to create gainful employment opportunities. For the most populous nation in the world, India, set to experience a demographic dividend on account of a youth bulge that will grant it the globe’s largest pool of working-age individuals, the question of employment generation assumes special importance. As per the second advance estimates of national income for 2023-24, as released by the Indian government recently, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by 7.6% this fiscal year, revised upwards from the earlier growth estimate of 7.3%. Also, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim budget speech on 1 February, the government’s outlay on capital expenditure for the next year will be increased to about ₹11.1 trillion, up more than 11% from the ₹10 trillion budgeted for 2023-24 (and up 17% from this year’s revised budget estimate). The finance minister’s speech laid emphasis on the substantial multiplier effect of capex on both economic growth and employment generation.