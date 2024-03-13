India should prepare itself for a dynamic employment scenario

Economic growth doesn’t always result in proportional job creation because various factors beyond GDP growth are essential for fostering employment opportunities. While the overall GDP growth figure is important, it’s equally critical to examine growth patterns across different sectors of the economy. What truly determines job creation is the composition of GDP growth across various sectors. For instance, a certain level of GDP increase in the information technology sector may not generate as many jobs as a similar increase in a more labour-intensive arena, such as textiles. Additionally, India must keep an eye on the future of job markets. Factoring in key trends that will drive future job markets is essential to formulate relevant policies that actually cater to the demands and potential of job seekers. One of these key trends is the digital transformation underway, the impact of which cannot be overstated. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, among other technological forces, are significantly altering not just the way we work, but also the set of skills in demand. It is evident that job creation in the future is going to come from newer segments, altering the employment landscape we are familiar with. For instance, green jobs or types of employment focused on protecting the environment, including roles centred around energy efficiency, preserving resources and harnessing sustainable energy sources, are projected to grow in the years and decades ahead. Among the slew of changes that this will bring forth, we should expect new multifaceted roles to come into the picture.