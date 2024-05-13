India should raise minimum wages or adopt a living wage approach
Summary
- Socially, the move could alleviate poverty, reduce inequality and improve living standards. Economically, increased incomes are likely to boost spending and stimulate the Indian economy.
The Government of India’s decision to replace the minimum wage in the country with a scientifically calculated living wage by 2025, with expertise from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), is welcome. India’s National Floor Level Minimum Wage (NFLMW) of ₹176 ($2.1) per day, last updated in 2017, is one of the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region, surpassed by China’s $11.9, Vietnam $6.5 and even Bangladesh’s $3.7.