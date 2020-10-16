India should relax its tax rules on deemed dividends

Such provisions of the ITA that are premised on real-income theory should not be extended beyond mala fide transactions, which can be tackled by anti-abuse provisions. A loan or advance received by the shareholder of a company is not real income in the true sense, especially where the shareholder returns the money. The only carve-out provided from the applicability of deemed dividend provisions is in the case of loan by a company that is engaged in the money-lending business. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also relaxed the rigours of these provisions in the case of commercial advances based on judicial pronouncements averring trade advances, being in the nature of commercial transactions which cannot be construed as advances—the sine qua non for the applicability of deemed dividend provisions. However, such relaxation has not been extended to commercially bona fide loans extended amongst group companies.