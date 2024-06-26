India should rethink its stance on trade policy barriers
Summary
- A Confederation of Indian Industry report points out that our high tariffs mean that “tariff-induced cost” often neutralizes the productivity-linked incentive scheme. This, along with our attitude to regional free trade agreements, puts us at a disadvantage.
Thirty-nine years ago this month, trade economist Jagdish Bhagwati submitted an article on the industrial deregulation by the Rajiv Gandhi government to an op-ed editor at the New York Times.