India should rethink its stance on trade policy barriers

The 21st century equivalent of this continuing lesson in illogical economics has been the grand (own) goal of a self-reliant India. To raise tariffs, as we have successively done over much of the past decade on more than 3,000 items, and then expect to see exports grow by leaps and bounds is a peculiar fantasy, given that we have the example of East Asia’s export-led growth of the past few decades in our extended neighbourhood to go by.