India should take cues from Piketty on enlarging its tax mop-up
Summary
- As old tax sources plateau, we need new avenues of taxation. A progressive luxury tax—say on houses priced over ₹10 crore and business-class air travel—can be explored, even as UPI data trails are tracked to assess tax liability.
When it comes to budgeting, there are some revenue streams that are linked with broader growth in the economy. These include the goods and services tax (GST), which is a consumption-based tax, corporate tax, which is linked to the profitability of companies, and customs duty, which is driven by imports.