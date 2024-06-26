India should treat e-commerce exports as a national imperative
Summary
- The country can emerge as a global e-commerce export hub for labour-intensive sectors. We must adopt a policy-backed action plan that helps businesses exploit a global opportunity and rival China while world trade is in flux.
In 2023, the Indian government set an ambitious goal of achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, evenly split between merchandise and services. However, India’s merchandise exports decreased by 3% from $451 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to $437.1 billion in 2023-24. To reach the $1 trillion merchandise export target by 2030, India’s exports needs to grow by $570-600 billion, at a 15% compounded annual growth rate.