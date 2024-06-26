India should treat e-commerce exports as a national imperative

For example, an Indian e-commerce exporter who sells a product at $50 could earn a gross profit of $10-15. However, like B2B exports, she must spend ₹1,000-2,000 to complete the RBI-mandated EDPMS closure, incurring a net loss. Other challenges include: a) customs clearance taking 1-6 days compared to under 24 hours in China; b) a consignment limit of $12,000 versus China’s $50,000; and c) having to write off international customer returns, which account for 15-25% of sales.