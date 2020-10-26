India should use this economic crisis to implement Reforms 3.0

Reform labour and education: This third generation of reforms would admittedly be more difficult to do than the first two because it must deal with factor reforms and “wicked" problems. The two major foundational pillars for job growth over the medium- and long-term are: 1) an industrial-strength apprentice and vocational training system in India; and 2) a quantum jump in the quality of our education. The government has made impressive strides on both counts with recent efforts to streamline legislation through four labour codes and with its National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The consolidation of 29 labour legislations into four codes reduces both the time and cost of compliance for employers, and also aids the formalization of job contracts with employees. The code on wages modernizes provisions and rationalizes civil and criminal penalties, thereby making the system less susceptible to corruption. Building on this momentum, we must institute reforms that allow straight-through compliance processing for all labour codes, rationalize penalties to make them more effective, and fully decentralize minimum wage setting to states. While the NEP is not fully binding on states, its thrust for foundational learning and regional language education until Class 5, its modular building of college credits, its multidisciplinary emphasis in higher education, and its vocational streaming from high-school onwards deserve to be developed fully.