India shouldn’t launch a digital currency in haste

While the US central bank chose not to reveal its hand on a launch of its digital currency, opting to tread carefully, the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Lords in the UK - the equivalent perhaps of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in India - was clearer last month. It reckoned that there would have to be a lot of convincing to do before any such plans could be approved. Broadly, the committee was not convinced that there was a case for digital notes or coins to be issued by Bank of England that was set up in the year 1694. Like in the US, a formal consultation with the Treasury and the Bank of England on this “national" infrastructure project will be kicked off first. The earliest date -- if the UK CBDC proposal is found to be operationally and technically feasible -- would be the second half of this decade, according to the fiscal and monetary arms of the country.

