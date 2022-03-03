Almost a million people have fled Ukraine since the war began last week. But many are refusing to leave unless accompanied by their pets. Many can be seen holding visibly traumatized pet dogs and cats in the pictures from the war-hit country of crammed-up bomb shelters, subways and train stations.

Malibu, though, is thankfully going to dodge airstrikes. He’s travelling with Rishabh Kaushik, to India after the country relaxed entry rules and documentation requirements for pets fleeing Ukraine, moved by the final-year undergrad student of software engineering at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics attachment for Malibu. Kaushik refused to be evacuated without Malibu, his pet dog, days after his family departed from Ukraine where they run an exports business. On Saturday, determined to remain united with the pet, he posted a video on social media about Indian authorities demanding documents for Malibu. Two days later, on Monday, Kaushik and Malibu got on a train from Kyiv for Uzhhorod, a city in western Ukraine along the border with Slovakia and near Hungary. The Indian government swung into action on Tuesday with a one-time relaxation of the applicable rules.

This is a welcome relief for several students such as Arya Aldrin, Ridhin Raj, Tanuja Patel, and many others, who got dogs and cats as their pet companions in Ukraine.

The Indian laws permit importing pets into the country, but the process is tedious. For one, only cats and dogs are considered pets. Other animals are not. A maximum of two pets can enter the country with one person at a time. That too only if this person is transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad. Health certificate and documentation supporting the pets’ vaccination against rabies and other listed diseases issued in the country of origin is a must. On arrival in India, quarantine officers can also demand to examine the pets. (For more than two pets, import sanitary permits from the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Director General of Foreign Trade are required.)

A few of the usual conditions are being relaxed for those fleeing Ukraine. Kaushik, and others bringing cats and/or dogs, will have to submit declarations that the pet was in residence with them for the past one month at least. On entering India, the pets are given final Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AOCS) clearance by the Indian authorities at the airport depending on their health record. The authorities will demand to see the vaccination certificates or the pet’s passport showing its vaccination history. They may consider delays of up to 15 days in due vaccination. But longer delays will require the pets to be quarantined for 15 days and vaccinated by the Indian authorities before release. Pets without documents will be quarantined for 30 days. The authorities will vaccinate them and issue health certificates. All costs will of course have to be borne by the humans the pets accompanied. Pet cats of persons testing Covid positive will also be tested for the same post quarantine.

Poland, Romania and Slovakia and other neighbours are allowing Ukrainians escaping the Russian attacks to cross the borders without insisting on documents for pets. Animal rescuers and volunteers are striving to build wartime food reserves for the hapless creatures hit by the war.

That India has moved, and moved quickly, on its pets entry policy, seeing the bond Malibu and Kaushik share and are determined to preserve, is life-affirming in these gloomy times. Bravo!

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.