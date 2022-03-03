India shows the way on sensitivity towards animals in a war zone

A few of the usual conditions are being relaxed for those fleeing Ukraine. Kaushik, and others bringing cats and/or dogs, will have to submit declarations that the pet was in residence with them for the past one month at least. On entering India, the pets are given final Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AOCS) clearance by the Indian authorities at the airport depending on their health record. The authorities will demand to see the vaccination certificates or the pet’s passport showing its vaccination history. They may consider delays of up to 15 days in due vaccination. But longer delays will require the pets to be quarantined for 15 days and vaccinated by the Indian authorities before release. Pets without documents will be quarantined for 30 days. The authorities will vaccinate them and issue health certificates. All costs will of course have to be borne by the humans the pets accompanied. Pet cats of persons testing Covid positive will also be tested for the same post quarantine.