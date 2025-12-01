Mint Quick Edit | India’s SIM binding rule will overburden users of messaging apps: Is there no other way?
Summary
India’s SIM-binding rule for messaging apps may make chats traceable, but it will also make web-based access to WhatsApp et al—which is especially useful abroad—too troublesome. Isn’t there a better way to achieve the government’s objectives?
India’s Department of Telecommunications has directed messaging apps like WhatsApp to ensure that users aren’t allowed to access these services without active SIM cards in their phones.
