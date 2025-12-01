Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | India’s SIM binding rule will overburden users of messaging apps: Is there no other way?

Mint Editorial Board

India’s SIM-binding rule for messaging apps may make chats traceable, but it will also make web-based access to WhatsApp et al—which is especially useful abroad—too troublesome. Isn’t there a better way to achieve the government’s objectives?

India’s Department of Telecommunications has directed messaging apps like WhatsApp to ensure that users aren’t allowed to access these services without active SIM cards in their phones.

As of now, ‘SIM binding’ usually happens only when such an app is first used. Those who go abroad can use their apps via any internet link they find, with or without a SIM.

For web-based use, app users will now be asked to log in afresh every six hours through a QR code. The idea is to ensure that our online chats are always traceable to a registered SIM, but it will make communication via laptops everywhere and through phones abroad cumbersome.

It may push users headed overseas to buy pricey multi-nation travel packs for smooth transit and destination use. Why impose a burden on everyone for the misuse of such apps by a few? Policy design principles demand that the cost of meeting such state objectives be borne by the state.

Surely, there must exist a solution that neither inconveniences us nor makes us pay more. We depend on such apps to stay in touch wherever we go. And for years, cheap and easy telecom services have been a part of the Digital India story. Keep it that way.

