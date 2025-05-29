India’s FDI inflows offset by outflows: Blip or worry?
India’s near-record gross intake of foreign direct investment—adding up to $81 billion in 2024-25—masks a sharp drop in net inflows. Was it an aberrative year or must India turn more attractive as an FDI-worthy market?
At first glance, India’s latest foreign direct investment (FDI) data is impressive. The overseas money invested in our economy for long-horizon returns, always preferable to ‘hot money’ going into liquid assets, climbed 14% to $81 billion in 2024-25. This, however, was on a gross basis; it counts all FDI inflows last year.