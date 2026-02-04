Why India needs smarter finance: It’s not just about enlarging the country’s financial sector
Saumitra Bhaduri 4 min read 04 Feb 2026, 04:01 pm IST
Summary
The budget signals a subtle but important shift: away from chasing credit and towards building better financial plumbing. Aiming to deepen market infrastructure and mobilize long-term capital could help strengthen our bond ecosystem—and change how risk is shared and growth financed for the better
India’s budget for 2026-27 signals a growing recognition that its financial challenge is no longer one of scale alone, but of structure and effectiveness.
