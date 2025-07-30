Mint Quick Edit | Buzzy in the USA: India’s smartphone exports
India has gained a much larger bite of America’s imports of these devices, roundly trumping China. Thank Apple. But can the iPhone company convince Trump of friend-shoring?
Even though President Donald Trump has been railing against the sale of India-made smartphones in the US, his displeasure doesn’t seem to have hit their numbers. India’s share of smartphone imports in America jumped to 44% in the three months through June from 13% in the same quarter a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys.