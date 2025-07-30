Mint Quick Edit | Buzzy in the USA: India’s smartphone exports

Even though President Donald Trump has been railing against the sale of India-made smartphones in the US, his displeasure doesn’t seem to have hit their numbers. India’s share of smartphone imports in America jumped to 44% in the three months through June from 13% in the same quarter a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys.

With this, it has trumped China, whose share in US smartphone imports crashed to 25% from 61%. The dramatic shift follows Apple’s strategic decision to diversify production away from China, a thrust that predates Trump’s 2025 trade war with it.

The share of Samsung and Motorola devices shipped to the US from India also rose, though by significantly less. With the uncertainty of tariffs weighing heavily, a pre-emptive build-up of inventory to keep retail prices moderate in America may have driven India’s export surge.

The real test, however, will come in subsequent quarters, by when tariff uncertainty would have hopefully dissipated. Much could depend on whether Apple manages to convince US policymakers of the economic value of friend-shoring. It’s an idea that should guide India-US trade relations in general.