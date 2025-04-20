Harsh Goenka: Maximize India’s soft power by focusing on the subtle art of influence
Summary
- We can hold sway across the world through all that makes our country so attractive. India doesn’t need to be the loudest. Just the most compelling—as a gentle force with deep roots.
India is no longer knocking on the doors of global influence—we’re being invited in. Whether it’s at G20 summits, the Met Gala, or Silicon Valley boardrooms, the world is looking at India with newfound admiration. Yes, our economic growth is impressive, but what will truly define our global legacy is something less tangible, yet infinitely more enduring—our soft power.