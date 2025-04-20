Ultimately, India stands at an inflection point. We are not just a rising economic force. We are a civilization that blends the spiritual with the scientific, the traditional with the modern. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as a Vishwaguru is not about preaching; it’s about quietly leading. Influence today is about attraction, not assertion. In the orchestra of global influence, India doesn’t need to be the loudest. We need to be the most compelling. A gentle force with deep roots. Because when power is soft, it lasts longer. Our story is unfolding. Let’s make sure it’s worth reading, sharing and remembering.