Pralhad Joshi: The International Solar Alliance has shone a path to clean energy
The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has rallied the world for a just and sustainable future. Its four pillars—a catalytic finance hub, capacity building, regional and country-level engagement and technology policy and roadmaps—can drive the Global South to embrace solar energy.
In April, India reached 224 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, with 108GW representing solar exclusively. Of this solar capacity, 105GW was added in the last decade. It accounts for a third of total additions in the Global South. This rise can be attributed to the fact that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a clear policy and regulatory framework for private sector-led investments in solar energy.