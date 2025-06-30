Pralhad Joshi: The International Solar Alliance has shone a path to clean energy

In April, India reached 224 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, with 108GW representing solar exclusively. Of this solar capacity, 105GW was added in the last decade. It accounts for a third of total additions in the Global South. This rise can be attributed to the fact that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a clear policy and regulatory framework for private sector-led investments in solar energy.

India’s efforts to make solar energy accessible and desirable have been decisive. The Solar Energy Corporation of India instilled confidence in the private sector by ensuring transparent solar bidding and timely disbursement of subsidies.

Due to growing demand, technological advancement and the implementation of auction as well as reverse auction mechanisms, solar energy tariffs have fallen 69% between 2014 and 2024, with the lowest bid price reaching ₹2.00 per kilowatt hour. While solar installations have grown, local manufacturing has also been promoted. India’s module-making capacity has reached 80GW and cell manufacturing capacity 25GW.

With rapid growth in renewables, India has an opportunity to steer a solar energy revolution in the Global South and lead by example. In 2024, India hosted the Voice of Global South Summit in which 123 countries participated. These countries are at various stages of market maturity and stand to benefit by embracing India’s experience.

India has always spoken for developing nations, like in the G20, where India ensured the membership of the African Union. This proactive stance on the global stage is guided by the virtues of collaboration and cooperation enshrined in the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One World, One Earth, One Family) motto that we follow.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched by India under Prime Minister Modi and France at CoP-21 in Paris has consistently advocated solar-led energy transitions. It is the first multilateral and inter-governmental organization headquartered in India, with 124 countries as members currently. Recognized as an observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the ISA champions the role of solar energy in delivering equitable, sustainable and scalable climate solutions for the world, particularly for countries of the Global South.

CoP-30 will mark 10 years since the formation of the ISA was announced. As part of its evolving strategic vision, the Alliance has structured its future direction around four foundational pillars that strive to move from ‘Ambition to Action.’

The first pillar, Catalytic finance hub, addresses one of the most pressing barriers to solar adoption in the Global South—limited access to private capital due to real and perceived investment risks. The ISA is operationalizing a catalytic finance mechanism: the Global Solar Facility, beginning with the Africa Solar Facility, a $200 million fund that is expected to leverage more than 20 times that financing through a mix of risk mitigation and blended finance instruments.

The aim is to create a platform through a leading Africa-based fund manager selected competitively to offer de-risking instruments. For instance, in Nigeria, the ISA’s proposed support of junior equity will assist the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa 50 in providing funds to electrify more than 10 million Nigerian homes.

The second pillar focuses on capacity building through the Solar Technology Application Resource-Centre (STAR-C), the ISA’s network of national centres of excellence operational in 10 countries and expanding to 16 by the end of 2025. With support from partners such as France, Denmark and the EU, this initiative is expanding to a Global Capability Centre, which will integrate India’s digital expertise to help partner countries leapfrog ahead in digital technology. The SolarX Startup Challenge, already supporting 50 early-stage companies across Africa, India and the Asia-Pacific, is hosting its third edition in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The ISA is also working on a digital platform to democratize technical solar knowledge across the globe.

The third pillar strengthens regional and country-level engagement through tailored interventions in various countries. The ISA is anchoring its work in large-scale regional platforms such as the proposed Small Island Developing States Platform, which will aggregate demand data to enable solar deployment. One Sun One World One Grid, another key platform, prioritizes regional integration across continents to optimize the need for energy storage in countries. At the country level, the ISA will work with governments to implement comprehensive solar strategies and support key projects. This approach is backed by the newly- established Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

The fourth pillar focuses on technology policy and roadmaps, helping countries adopt emerging solar technologies best suited to their energy transition needs, with guidance offered on technology prioritization, national implementation plans and policy frameworks. The Alliance is also deepening its work on supply-chain assessments, new technologies like green hydrogen, circularity and environmental sustainability by developing roadmaps for solar photovoltaics and battery waste management.

These pillars reflect a focused, integrated and future-facing ISA, while aligning more closely with the evolving needs of its member countries.

India’s solar revolution provides a model for nations across the Global South, demonstrating that a clean energy future is achievable with political will, aspiration, legislation and collaboration. However, cooperation—particularly between developed and developing countries—will be essential for progress. The ISA is uniquely positioned to speed up this change because of the trust placed in it by its members and signatories, upon whom it looks as equal partners—and as co-architects of a just and sustainable clean- energy world order.

The author is president of the ISA Assembly and the Union minister of new and renewable energy.