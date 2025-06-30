Pralhad Joshi: The International Solar Alliance has shone a path to clean energy

The second pillar focuses on capacity building through the Solar Technology Application Resource-Centre (STAR-C), the ISA’s network of national centres of excellence operational in 10 countries and expanding to 16 by the end of 2025. With support from partners such as France, Denmark and the EU, this initiative is expanding to a Global Capability Centre, which will integrate India’s digital expertise to help partner countries leapfrog ahead in digital technology. The SolarX Startup Challenge, already supporting 50 early-stage companies across Africa, India and the Asia-Pacific, is hosting its third edition in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The ISA is also working on a digital platform to democratize technical solar knowledge across the globe.