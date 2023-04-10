India Stack unlocks potential for rapid formalisation of MSMEs: Viral Acharya

Former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Viral Acharya is in the news again – this time for his controversial call to break up large Indian business houses, arguing in a paper that they are a cause of high inflation. A less-talked-about part of the same paper is more exciting, though. It’s about how India’s digital model is designed to be different from those in the US and China and how it unlocks the potential for accelerated formalisation of tiny companies.