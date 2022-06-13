India stands to gain from preserving the WTO as a viable framework for trade

The WTO is under threat from geopolitics. With the Ukraine war and the West’s response to it, in the form of sanctions against Russia, and pressure on those who have commercial transactions with Russia to step away from them, normal trade stands disrupted. Attempts by the United States and its allies to contain China’s aggressive rise have resulted in the formation of assorted trading blocs — the Chinese-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, RCEP, from which India has stayed away, and the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, IPEF, which excludes China and has been welcomed by India. Such trading blocs have overlapping membership and need not necessarily kill multilateralism. But if trade flourishes within the blocs and declines across them, multilateralism would be at risk.