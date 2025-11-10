India’s states are cluttered with outdated laws—A ‘clean’ slate could bring order to the statute book
The legal framework of our states is weighed down by outdated statutes that perpetuate uncertainty and undermine efficiency as well as legal predictability. Reform must begin not with new laws but by rationalising existing ones to ensure the statute books are aligned with the latest needs.
A mature legal system must know when to legislate and when to let go. Statutes, like institutions, are not immortal. They must be periodically examined for relevance and coherence. As Jeremy Bentham observed, law must reflect reason, not persistence. Yet in India, persistence often masquerades as legality. Statutes enacted for contexts that have long disappeared remain formally alive, cluttering the statute book, creating interpretive confusion, and occasionally being invoked to extract rent or stall reform.