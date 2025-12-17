India's statistical system needs an update: Thankfully, next year’s base-year revision offers a chance to reform it

Two structural issues aggravate this mismatch: A base revision delay, which means weights no longer mirror the present economy, and the absence of regular ‘supply and use tables’ (SUTs), which are standard reconciliation tools across advanced economies. We haven’t produced input–output tables for 15-18 years and our SUTs are compiled only after annual estimates are released. But the global best practice is to compile SUTs before we finalize a year’s estimates and use them for quarterly and advance projections. This approach would eliminate discrepancies in annual data and sharply reduce them in quarterly estimates.