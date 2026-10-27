India's steel ambitions: Why they need a clear climate transition plan

As climate change intensifies and the world shifts towards lower-carbon industries, India wants to nearly triple its steelmaking capacity by 2047 while reducing emissions from production.
As climate change intensifies and the world shifts towards lower-carbon industries, India wants to nearly triple its steelmaking capacity by 2047 while reducing emissions from production.
Steel is absolutely essential to infrastructure and manufacturing but producing more of it, even more efficiently, does not necessarily mean reducing overall emissions.
Steel is absolutely essential to infrastructure and manufacturing but producing more of it, even more efficiently, does not necessarily mean reducing overall emissions.
India’s draft National Steel Policy Vision 2047 needs to address this tension more directly because decisions made today will shape the industry’s carbon footprint for decades.
The scale of the challenge is clear. The draft seeks to raise steelmaking capacity to 604 million tonnes a year by 2047 and reduce emissions intensity from 2.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of crude steel to 1.54 tonnes. Yet, if production grows as projected, total emissions could rise even as each tonne becomes cleaner.
The government cannot leave this contradiction unresolved until the target year. It needs to measure both emissions per tonne and the industry’s total emissions, and make progress towards reducing them visibly well before 2047.
That requires a more practical approach to the different parts of the industry. Big producers like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India must improve existing plants while deciding how to build new capacity. Existing facilities need realistic plans to save energy, use cleaner power and reduce coal consumption.
New plants present a different opportunity. Cleaner technologies can be built into their design, avoiding the expense of correcting carbon-intensive choices later. The policy should make these distinctions explicit and require companies to show how their investment plans fit the industry’s emissions goals.
The challenge is equally pressing for medium-sized and secondary steelmakers, which often lack the financial muscle of large integrated producers. Many use induction furnaces or other smaller-scale processes. They need access to efficient equipment, affordable finance, reliable electricity and better-quality scrap.
A policy that sets ambitions without helping these businesses modernize risks leaving a large part of the industry behind. Support should be linked to practical improvements that smaller producers can afford to deliver.
The policy, therefore, needs clear interim milestones, beginning well before 2047. A series of measurable milestones would set a clear direction for emissions reductions, distinguish the responsibilities of existing and new plants, and recognize the different capacities of large, medium-sized, secondary and speciality steelmakers. Regular reviews should reveal whether progress is keeping pace with expansion and where policy support or investment needs to change.
The government has already taken steps towards cleaner production. Its green steel taxonomy provides a framework for identifying steel with lower emissions. The next task is to turn such initiatives into a wider industrial transition. Public procurement can help create demand for cleaner products, while financial and technical support can help producers invest in the equipment and energy systems needed to supply them.
Export competitiveness adds to the case for action. The European Union’s carbon tax applies to specified steel products entering its market, making the emissions associated with production relevant to trade costs. Its direct reach across India’s steel industry is limited, but the broader need to control energy costs, secure raw materials and demonstrate environmental performance will not disappear.
For a successful industrial transition, the policy has to encourage producers to move up the value chain while reducing the environmental cost of production. More steel is not the only measure of industrial progress. What India can manufacture, and how efficiently it does so, matter just as much. The test of the new policy will not be whether India can reach its 2047 targets on paper, but whether its largest producers, smaller steelmakers and speciality manufacturers can make measurable progress along the way.
All these make the case for clearer interim milestones to turn a distant ambition into a programme of action, and give industry, investors and the government a chance to correct course before today’s decisions become tomorrow’s liabilities. A vision for 2047 sets the destination. Milestones make it achievable. A target two decades away offers little guidance unless the government spells out what must change, and how soon.
India does not have to choose between producing more steel and tackling climate change. The country needs more steel, but it also needs to avoid locking itself into production systems that become increasingly expensive to change. A credible transition plan would give companies greater clarity, help investors judge risks and make the government’s climate ambitions more meaningful.
The success of India’s steel policy should not be measured only by how much steel the country can produce by 2047. It should also be measured by whether the industry can get there without leaving a far larger carbon burden for future generations.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.