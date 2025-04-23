Trade aggression: India’s steel shield mustn’t turn into a slippery slope
Summary
- India’s 12% safeguard duty on steel imports appears justified and WTO compliant, but the rationale for the use of this device should be made clearer. Such import duties shouldn’t proliferate on flimsy grounds, as that would raise costs all around.
Fears of surplus production overseas being dumped in India, especially by Chinese manufacturers, have spiked amid the ongoing tariff war. On Monday, India’s ministry of finance notified a safeguard duty of 12% for 200 days on five categories of steel imports if sold below specified dollar prices.