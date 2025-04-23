Trade aggression: India’s steel shield mustn’t turn into a slippery slope

The shield erected in defence of Indian steelmakers not only appears WTO-compliant, it is in line with actions taken by many other nations. A clearer enunciation of its logic, however, would deter dubious demands from sundry other industries that may want to be shielded from global competition. While business lobbies can hardly be blamed for trying, safeguard duties levied on flimsy grounds would push up costs all around. Several quality control orders issued by the Centre are already suspected of acting as non-tariff barriers.