Andy Mukherjee: As foreign investors pull money out, can India win back their confidence?
Summary
Once the darling of global investors, India has slipped out of favour as profits sag, AI disruption hits its software giants and valuations remain stretched. Domestic flows have kept assets inflated, even as IPOs have created fresh stock supply. Can this go on—or does a reckoning lie ahead?
In just two years, India has gone from being the best-loved emerging market to the most sold, and now investors are bracing themselves for yet another quarter of disappointing corporate earnings.
