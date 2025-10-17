On current evidence, however, much of this is still wishful thinking. The US seems in no hurry to renew its quarter-century-long courtship of India, conducted in the hope that it would be an ally in its efforts to contain China’s rise. Now Washington is cultivating Islamabad, while New Delhi is getting pushed toward mending a fraught relationship with Beijing—an overture that may not mean much to corporate sales and profits as China buys very little from India.