India's amazing stock market performance has something to say about us
Summary
Our stock market is soaring on sentiment, scarcity of alternatives and the sugar rush of valuation highs—rather than on earnings or economic logic. This fever mirrors our own oddities. We want prosperity without patience and convenience without consequence. Can the market give us that?
There was a time when the Indian stock market behaved like a market. Today, it behaves like a patient running fever. It has the energy, delirium and confidence of someone who thinks the body can run faster because its temperature is 103° Fahrenheit.
