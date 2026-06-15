India’s stock market needs value investors gaining force to help overcome an asset inflation bias

While domestic factors clearly matter, this century has seen the effects of US Fed action amplify. Eased dollar supply after 9/11 and a dotcom crash, for example, played a role in an uprun that elevated the Sensex price-earnings (PE) ratio in 2007 and 2008. The US Fed had slowly been rolling back its ultra-easy-money policy, but once US finance began to quake after a heady risk binge, another wave of crisis-easing flows returned to chase Indian assets.