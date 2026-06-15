India’s stock market needs value investors gaining force to help overcome an asset inflation bias

India’s favoured ‘R’ word, resilience, has been written all over the country’s retail embrace of equity investment. Data published last week by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that in May, equity assets held via mutual funds (MFs) rose 1.1% over April’s figure to over ₹36.1 trillion—thanks to net equity inflows of ₹22,907 crore.
India’s favoured ‘R’ word, resilience, has been written all over the country’s retail embrace of equity investment. Data published last week by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that in May, equity assets held via mutual funds (MFs) rose 1.1% over April’s figure to over ₹36.1 trillion—thanks to net equity inflows of ₹22,907 crore.
While this was 40% less than April’s net intake, it marked the 63rd month of an unbroken positive run. A heroic role was played by 96.4 million systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts that pumped in ₹30,954 crore—aimed mostly at stocks—last month, a dip of just 1% from April.
While this was 40% less than April’s net intake, it marked the 63rd month of an unbroken positive run. A heroic role was played by 96.4 million systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts that pumped in ₹30,954 crore—aimed mostly at stocks—last month, a dip of just 1% from April.
However, while SIP inflows held steady, given their opt-out setting that turns them passive, Amfi numbers also signalled the end of an upswell in active equity MF mop-ups that had defied war gloom for two months.
The idea of ‘buying the dips’ might have lost some traction as hope of a transitory energy shock receded. Cheer had anyway been scarce, with stock indices a picture of war-struck flux.
The BSE Sensex dropped by 2.8% in May; as per Amfi’s count, while local institutions snapped up shares worth ₹82,165 crore, foreign ones sold stocks worth ₹32,963 crore last month.
In essence, ‘buy the dips’ is the advice of an emerging-market hypothesis: that share prices over long spans will track the economy’s rise. As much commentary suggests, what puts the flighty money of global investors at odds with such a reason-to-buy is their favoured ‘V’ word in risk-off times—valuation.
Last week, Sensex stocks were trading at a level just above 20 times their trailing annual earnings. Placed against their pace of profit growth and compared with markets elsewhere, that does look steep. But prices often move less on business results than on waves of capital, as shaped by the cost of credit.
While domestic factors clearly matter, this century has seen the effects of US Fed action amplify. Eased dollar supply after 9/11 and a dotcom crash, for example, played a role in an uprun that elevated the Sensex price-earnings (PE) ratio in 2007 and 2008. The US Fed had slowly been rolling back its ultra-easy-money policy, but once US finance began to quake after a heady risk binge, another wave of crisis-easing flows returned to chase Indian assets.
Equity inflow patterns show that global money chasing hot returns in risk-on phases can pile gleefully into a Sensex PE well above 20 if there’s a quick policy-rate-gap buck to be made.
We saw this with the global covid-easing gush of easy credit that drove up asset prices all around; five years ago, the Sensex PE ratio was above 30, a covid blip sustained by a mass influx of retail funds.
Since then, the market’s story has been one of local flows versus foreign outflows, with global investors staying largely aloof—even though the Fed began easing on the eve of last year’s Trump shake-up.
Last week’s drop in price volatility on news of Iran-US truce talks may have calmed nerves, but whether it’s a signal or noise, India’s equity market can’t escape its need to track earnings amid ebbs and flows of liquidity. Even though the incentive structures of MFs feature risk restraints, so long as they are driven by market-value aims, PE inflation is likely to persist as a structural bias.
By efficient-market theory, a more diverse blend of views would fix that. Alas, we seem short of classic ‘value’ investors. What stocks yield as income regardless of capital gains may sound like a fuddy-duddy question, but it’s also what underpins the stock market’s role as an allocator of capital in the economy.