Nirupama Rao: Liminal India plays a unique role in a divided world
Summary
- ‘Liminality’ describes a transition phase or a passage between identities. India embodies this concept geopolitically, economically and strategically. Indeed, it’s a strategic asset in world affairs.
Imagine a nation suspended in twilight: not immersed in darkness, nor risen fully into daylight, but shimmering on the edge of both. That’s India today: neither a traditional power nor a passive player, neither fully aligned nor completely detached. It stands on the threshold of transformation—what anthropologists call ‘liminality,’ the space between what was and what will be.