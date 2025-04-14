Nirupama Rao: Liminal India plays a unique role in a divided world

What does this mean for India’s future? By 2040, it may well be a $10 trillion economy, with at least three aircraft carriers and a UN Security Council seat, speaking for the Global South. Its twilight will yield to daylight, but its threshold identity will remain. The next phase will demand even sharper choices. Will India accept foreign military bases? Will it join trade blocs or rewrite them? Can it sustain strategic autonomy while scaling its economy and military muscle? These are not questions of capacity, but of will.