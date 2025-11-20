India’s surge in public offers is a reminder that financial exuberance mustn’t lose touch with the real economy
Summary
Record funds raised for shareholder exits rather than fresh investment go against the spirit of IPOs. The big picture issue? Given the distortive effects of over-financialization and lessons from the US, our financial markets must stay in sync with the real economy.
Even as we celebrate the booming market for IPOs (initial public offerings) as yet another mark of a resilient economy, a closer look suggests there is more to it than meets the eye.
