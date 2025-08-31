Nitin Pai: India isn’t a global swing power but must aim to become one
Today’s context of geopolitics demands realism that spells out a clear case for India to become a ‘swing power’ amid the ongoing superpower rivalry. The test is this: Both China and the US should need India’s support to pursue their own interests.
The past six months have shown that India is not a swing power. We could not deter China from providing active assistance to Pakistan during a military conflict. Our weight proved insufficient to dissuade the US from singling us out with atrocious tariffs. We have been shown the limitations of India’s national power relative to the US and China. We must recognize this hard reality for what it is if we have to change course.