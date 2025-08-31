Nitin Pai: India isn’t a global swing power but must aim to become one

The reasons for this are so deep in differences of strategic culture between India and China as to be structural. The dispute over the Himalayan frontier is a tangible manifestation, a visible symptom of the underlying cause. “One mountain cannot accommodate two tigers," as a Chinese proverb goes, which suggests that a Sino-Indian bloc against the West can only come into being only once India stops being a ‘tiger.’ On the one hand, since we are unwilling to accept a subordinate status that China expects, the two countries cannot come together enough to challenge the West. On the other, India has an interest in creating a countervailing coalition to Chinese dominance in the region. To the extent that the US shares that interest, there is a case for an alliance with Washington.