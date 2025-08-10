Nitin Pai: The Indian economy can be shielded from Trump’s tariffs
Summary
The geopolitics of it may be a bigger worry than its economics. New Delhi must resist knee-jerk responses, wait for a good time to repair relations with the US and adopt structural reforms to drive economic growth.
The Indian economy is resilient. It will absorb the shock of Donald Trump’s tariffs and plough on. Like a river that eventually flows into the sea, the economy will respond to the sudden obstacle by changing course and springing new distributaries.
