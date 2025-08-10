Nitin Pai: The Indian economy can be shielded from Trump’s tariffs

In the meantime, we should be prepared to bear some pain. As Trump’s policies run through the US economy, the US-China contest unfolds and crises in Eastern Europe as well as West Asia throw up new realities, it is likely that Washington will rediscover the reasons for better relations with India. That will be a good time to make deals. How long will this take? Maybe a year. What if it doesn’t happen? If we discover that the pain is more than we can bear, we could still make some concessions that Washington demands.