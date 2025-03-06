India’s tax authorities should work harder to make peace with taxpayers
Summary
- India’s income tax system still seems too combative, as seen in its data on tax disputes, and a new draft bill only offers to simplify rules. The relationship between authorities and taxpayers needs a sea change.
Indians have long had a confrontational relationship with the nation’s tax office, whose adversarial approach has crushed countless small businesses and international investors. This was meant to be the year the government fixed all that and repaired relations with taxpayers.