India’s tax authorities should work harder to make peace with taxpayers

Yet, the general public and tax lawyers both seem to view this as a missed opportunity. If the government wanted more people to enter the tax net, it needed to completely reform the system. It didn’t. Some parts of the rules have been simplified, but the basic structure remains the same. It does nothing to ease Indians’ basic concern: That the taxman will send them a demand for an arbitrary sum when they least expect it. If the government intended a new compact with taxpayers, this isn’t it.