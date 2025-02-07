Opinion
India’s taxation crisis: Can 1% bear such a large country’s burden?
Srinath Sridharan 4 min read 07 Feb 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- Too few citizens are expected to contribute too much to the tax coffers. Yet, the political courage needed to even out a skewed income-tax burden seems missing. Coupled with the poor state of public amenities, this could stir discontent.
With just about 1% of Indians expected to fund about a third of the government’s gross tax revenue next fiscal year, India has a taxation problem. It is not about high rates, but about who actually pays.
