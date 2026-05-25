India needs its teachers to become social architects for AI adoption to work the way it should in classrooms

In the early 2000s, the ‘digital divide’ was framed as a developmental urgency. Countries like India were encouraged to digitize rapidly or risk being left behind.
Two decades later, the outcomes are more complex. While digital adoption enabled growth, today’s evidence—including international assessments such as PISA—suggests that technology without pedagogical redesign does not improve learning outcomes and can weaken attention and deep thinking.
While large-scale evidence on AI in classrooms is still emerging, early experiences with digital adoption offer a cautionary signal.
This raises a basic question: How should AI be integrated into classrooms to strengthen learning? As AI is a compounding system shaped by data, computing power and talent, it is not conventional technology. Countries that delay developing their own systems risk dependence on external intelligence systems shaped by foreign curricula and priorities. India cannot afford delay, but must proceed with precision.