I have written before about the rough quarters ahead for India’s large IT players like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Cognizant: from outcome-based pricing and shrinking fees to a thinning fresher pipeline. And the fact that smaller players are upstaging them on artificial intelligence (AI)-based business. Persistent Systems grew over 16% in the last quarter while Coforge grew revenue by over a third, partly by acquisition.
India's top IT firms have much more strategic space than their quarterly numbers suggest
SummaryIndia’s infotech majors have enormous cash piles for acquisitions and are busy snapping up other businesses. But only those companies that acquire capabilities which AI cannot easily pick up can expect to revive their market performance.
I have written before about the rough quarters ahead for India’s large IT players like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Cognizant: from outcome-based pricing and shrinking fees to a thinning fresher pipeline. And the fact that smaller players are upstaging them on artificial intelligence (AI)-based business. Persistent Systems grew over 16% in the last quarter while Coforge grew revenue by over a third, partly by acquisition.
About the Author
Dr. Siddharth Pai is a renowned expert in technology and technology services. He has led some of the largest and most innovative transactions in global technology sourcing, many of which are still considered watershed events in the industry's evolution. He has overseen over $80 billion in negotiated transactions and mergers in this space.<br><br>He is now Managing Partner at Siana Capital Management LLP, a fund management house focused on venture capital for Indian startups in the deep technology and science spaces.<br><br>For over a decade, he served as a board member and the president for the Asia Pacific region at ISG Inc. He directed over half of the firm’s resources and revenue contribution before leaving in 2015 to run his own business. Before ISG, he held global senior executive roles with IBM and KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint based in the US, Europe, and Asia. As the executive in charge of IBM’s Communications Sector consulting businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), he held overall profit responsibility for a 29-nation region. As a senior Partner with KPMG Consulting (US), he started up several businesses within the firm, including the Financial Sector Managed Services business in New York City and the firm’s shared services operations in India.<br><br>He holds a doctorate in technology from Purdue University, MBA (Finance) and MS (Applied Economics) degrees from the Simon School at the University of Rochester, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University.
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