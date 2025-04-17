Opinion
It’s time for India to reverse its rash of quality control orders
Summary
- Suman Bery of the Niti Aayog and EAC-PM has pointed out how QCOs act as non-tariff barriers—to the anguish of MSMEs. Given India’s need to signal trade openness, we should roll back all except the few we actually need.
Perhaps the only positive outcome of the tariff turmoil that the US has plunged the world into is the renewed attention being paid to trade barriers. Across the world, it has led countries to re-examine their own policies. So too in India.
