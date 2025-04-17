It’s time for India to reverse its rash of quality control orders

While Bery was critical of QCOs on inputs, his remarks were part of a discussion on the export prospects of power and hand tools made by small businesses, which have seen their bills swell for the steel and polymers they use. Since compliance with World Trade Organization rules requires tariffs to stay within limits, he observed, other devices had been used. “It takes a certain genius for the bureaucracy to come up with an intervention which is even more malign [than tariffs] because of arbitrariness," Bery reportedly said, adding that it had put the survival of several MSMEs at stake.